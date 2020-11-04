 Skip to main content
Records could fall as warm weather settles over southern Wisconsin
Records could fall with highs possibly cracking 70 for southern Wisconsin through Monday, before colder weather arrives Tuesday, according to forecasters.

The record highs for Madison for Nov. 4 (Wednesday) through Nov. 9 (Monday) are 72 in 2008, 71 in 2008, 71 in 2016, 76 in 2015, 74 in 1999, and 73 in 1999, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat wave — by November standards  is enabled by the jet stream flattening out and taking on a more west-to-east configuration across the northern U.S., AccuWeather said.

Late week outlook by AccuWeather.jpg

"When the jet stream is forecast to be near the Canada border, big southward intrusions of cold air are unlikely and warmth is able to expand northward from the Southern states," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. "The setup for the weekend will allow very warm air for early November to build over much of the central and eastern states and even into part of south-central and southeastern Canada.”

In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 70 and southwest winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 46, Thursday should be partly sunny gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 67 and west winds around 5 mph.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 45, Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, with a high near 70 and southwest winds around 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers return at 30% Monday, and 60% Monday night and Tuesday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 69, 68, 67 and 48, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 51, 51, 57 and 40.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts abnormal warmth through Monday before colder weather moves in Tuesday, with a chance of showers Monday, showers possible Monday night, scattered showers possible Tuesday, and showers possible Tuesday night.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 70, 68, 69, 69, 69, 65 and 48, and overnight lows around 48, 48, 51, 52, 55 and 40.

Tuesday’s high in Madison was 68 at 2:38 p.m., 17 degrees above the normal high and 8 degrees below the record high of 76 for Nov. 3, set in 1964.

Tuesday’s low in Madison was 30 at 6:27 a.m., 3 degrees below the normal low and 19 degrees above the record low of 11 for Nov. 3, set in 1951.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at a trace, 0.25 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 6.79 inches of precipitation, 1.01 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 35.94 inches of precipitation, 5.34 inches above normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 3 is 1.96 inches in 2003.

With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s November total stayed at a trace, 0.1 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 0.1 inches, 0.5 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 3 is 4.8 inches in 1951.

