Records could fall as warm weather settles over southern Wisconsin

Records could fall with highs possibly cracking 70 for southern Wisconsin through Monday, before colder weather arrives Tuesday, according to forecasters.

The record highs for Madison for Nov. 4 (Wednesday) through Nov. 9 (Monday) are 72 in 2008, 71 in 2008, 71 in 2016, 76 in 2015, 74 in 1999, and 73 in 1999, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat wave — by November standards — is enabled by the jet stream flattening out and taking on a more west-to-east configuration across the northern U.S., AccuWeather said.

"When the jet stream is forecast to be near the Canada border, big southward intrusions of cold air are unlikely and warmth is able to expand northward from the Southern states," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. "The setup for the weekend will allow very warm air for early November to build over much of the central and eastern states and even into part of south-central and southeastern Canada.”

In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 70 and southwest winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.