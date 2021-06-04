Records could be broken as heat moves in for southern Wisconsin

Last Friday, the high in Madison was a chilly 49. That will be a distant memory as record highs could be broken across southern Wisconsin in the next few days, according to forecasters.

Madison’s records for June 4, 5 and 6 are 88, 92 and 91, respectively, and the highs Friday through Sunday should be near 88, 92 and 91, according to the National Weather Service.

Along with the heat, the next chance for rain doesn’t come until Monday, which isn’t good news with south-central Wisconsin under moderate drought conditions, and southeastern Wisconsin under severe drought conditions.

In Madison on Friday, look for mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 89 and southwest winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 68, Saturday should be sunny and hot, with a high near 92 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 69, Sunday’s forecast features sunny skies, with a high near 91 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.