Record-setting warm stretch for southern Wisconsin to end with stormy Tuesday

A record-setting warm stretch for southern Wisconsin will end with a stormy Tuesday that will usher in more normal highs for November in the 40s, according to forecasters.

Madison’s highs for Nov. 3-8 were 68, 69, 72, 70, 70 and 71, and Monday’s predicted high is 73, the National Weather Service said.

The record highs for Nov. 3-8 coming into this year were 76, 72, 71, 71, 76 and 74, and the record high for Nov. 9 (Monday) is 73.

That means the record high for Nov. 5 was broken, and with the temperature in Madison at 70 at 10:53 a.m. on Monday, the five November days in the 70s has shattered the prior record of three set in 1938, 1964, 2008 and 2015, the Weather Service said.

Milwaukee tied its record high for Nov. 4 at 73 and broke the records for Nov. 6-7 with 74 both days.

Monday’s predicted high near 73 will be accompanied by partly sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph.