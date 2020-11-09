Record-setting warm stretch for southern Wisconsin to end with stormy Tuesday

Next 12 Hours
A record-setting warm stretch for southern Wisconsin will end with a stormy Tuesday that will usher in more normal highs for November in the 40s, according to forecasters.
Madison’s highs for Nov. 3-8 were 68, 69, 72, 70, 70 and 71, and Monday’s predicted high is 73, the National Weather Service said.
The record highs for Nov. 3-8 coming into this year were 76, 72, 71, 71, 76 and 74, and the record high for Nov. 9 (Monday) is 73.
That means the record high for Nov. 5 was broken, and with the temperature in Madison at 70 at 10:53 a.m. on Monday, the five November days in the 70s has shattered the prior record of three set in 1938, 1964, 2008 and 2015, the Weather Service said.
Milwaukee tied its record high for Nov. 4 at 73 and broke the records for Nov. 6-7 with 74 both days.
Monday’s predicted high near 73 will be accompanied by partly sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s an 80% chance for showers overnight, mainly after 4 a.m., with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch; a 100% chance Tuesday in the form of showers before 8 a.m., showers and possibly a thunderstorm from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., then showers after 4 p.m., with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible; and a 30% chance Tuesday night for showers before 9 p.m.
Marc Kavinsky, Weather Service lead meteorologist, said some of the storms as well as heavier showers may contain strong wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, and an isolated thunderstorm may produce wind gusts to 60 mph Tuesday afternoon.
Small hail, a few cloud-to-ground lightning strikes and brief heavy rain that could cause street flooding and ponding of water also are possible, with the primary storm period is from noon until 6 p.m., Kavinsky said.
In addition, winds gusting to 40 mph are expected for several hours into Tuesday evening, after the showers and storms have ended.
Once the system passes, the weather will quiet down until there’s a 20% for snow early Saturday morning, a 50% chance for rain and snow Saturday, a 60% chance for rain Saturday night, and a 20% chance for rain Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Tuesday, sunny Wednesday through Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 64, 46, 50, 43, 47 and 49, and lows Monday night through Saturday night around 60, 30, 32, 27, 30 and 39.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a warm Monday, rain developing Monday night, scattered showers and thundershowers Tuesday, then much colder weather, with a chance of mixed showers Saturday and a chance of rain showers Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 72, 62, 47, 53, 43, 44 and 47, and overnight lows around 59, 62, 32, 33, 30, 32 and 37.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 71 at 2:49 p.m., 23 degrees above the normal high and 3 degrees below the record high of 74 for Nov. 8, set in 1999.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 53 at 7:17 a.m., 21 degrees above the normal low and 46 degrees above the record low of 7 for Nov. 8, set in 1991.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at a trace, 0.65 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 6.79 inches of precipitation, 0.61 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 35.94 inches of precipitation, 4.94 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 8 is 1.19 inches in 1932.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s November total stayed at a trace, 0.4 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 0.1 inches, 0.8 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 8 is 7.6 inches in 1921.
