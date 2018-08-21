Record rainfall kills 1; leaves Madison region swamped
An epic rainfall in Wisconsin swept one man to his death, washed out bridges, swamped homes, cars and businesses, left roads impassable and marooned dozens of shoppers overnight at a Middleton discount store Monday.
The roaring floodwaters caught many by surprise, forcing emergency responders and ordinary citizens into extraordinary attempts to rescue stranded drivers.
“In my mind, last night was nothing but heroes working every single moment to save lives,” Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney said.
The National Weather Service estimated 15.33 inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period in Cross Plains, the heaviest rainfall for a 24-hour period ever recorded in Wisconsin. The mark is unofficial for now while the Weather Service investigates the report, which came from a public observer and not an official observer.
The official record for rainfall over 24 hours in the state was 11.72 inches near Mellen in June 1946.
The deluge caused widespread flooding in Mazomanie and Cross Plains and washed out a highway bridge in Black Earth as well as a nearby railroad bridge.
One man was killed when his car stalled in high water about 9 p.m. Monday near Chapel Hill Road and Regis Road on Madison’s West Side.
Two of the vehicle’s occupants were pulled to safety, but the third, a man in his 70s, was swept away, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. His body was found Tuesday morning.
"He had gotten out of the car, but the current was very powerful," DeSpain said. "Despite heroic efforts, they were unable to keep him from being sucked under the car."
Countless others were rescued by law enforcement officers, firefighters and private individuals throughout the night, Mahoney said. That included one man who was pulled from his car by two sheriff’s deputies on Highway PD near the intersection with Timber Road in the town of Springdale just as water filled the inside of his car, Mahoney said.
After the man called 911 telling them he was close to drowning in his car, deputies Rob Schiro and Nathan Katzemeyer tried but failed to reach the man with ropes, life preservers and other equipment, Mahoney said. After commandeering a boat from a nearby house, the deputies drove it to the car and pulled the man out of a back window of his car.
“He literally had just enough air for his nose and mouth before he was pulled out,” Mahoney said.
Minutes later, just down the road, Katzemeyer and a resident of a nearby home pulled a woman out of her car that was sitting in 10 feet of water.
As Black Earth Creek continued to rise in western Dane County, firefighters from several volunteer groups in the area worked through the night to evacuate hundreds of residents from homes and apartment buildings in Cross Plains, Black Earth and Mazomanie.
A Cross Plains-town of Berry volunteer firefighter was injured when he was shocked by a nearby lightning strike while evacuating a couple from their home on Main Street in Cross Plains Monday evening, Cross Plains-Town of Berry assistant fire chief Steve Buss said. The firefighter was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for tests and was expected to be released Tuesday, Buss said.
The flooding also washed out the Highway 14 bridge just west of Black Earth over Black Earth Creek, near the intersection with Highway 78.
Iowa County officials blocked off Highway 14 at Arena, and the highway is blocked off in Middleton starting at the Beltline, so the main route out of Madison to the west toward the Wisconsin River will not be available.
The State Patrol closed Highway 14 at Highway 60 near Spring Green in Sauk County, with traffic being detoured onto Highway 60 to go to Highway 12.
No detour route has been set up yet for Highway 14 from Middleton to the west, but the 911 Center said it could take days before the highway reopens.
"In 28 years of working at the 911 Center, I've never seen anything like it," a dispatcher said.
Highway M in the town of Westport also is closed between Fox Bluff Road and Signature Drive, because of a road washout.
In Madison, many intersections and streets were still covered by floodwaters, and abandoned vehicles are blocking some streets.
Streets considered impassable in Madison include Odana Road from Gammon Road to Grand Canyon Drive; Mineral Point Road between Gammon Road and Grand Canyon Drive; and McKenna Boulevard near Elver Park.
Flooded intersections include Regent and Kenosha; Deming Way and Greenway Crossing; Quarter Deck and Inner Drive; Old Sauk Road and Waterbend; Marty Road and Raymond Road; and Commerce and Plaza.
Between 40 and 90 shoppers and employees at Costco, 2150 Deming Way, had to spend the night at the store after high water left the building an island surrounded by a lake of swamped cars, according to a manager who declined to be identified.
Sven Krause, owner of the Midwest Microcar Museum, at 103 Crescent St. in Mazomanie, and nearby Vintage Cycle Room, said he hasn’t been out to see the damage to the museums and his nearby Vintage Cycle Room yet.
But based on images he’s seen, he suspects they've been hit by up to 3 feet of floodwater.
The microcar museum opened in 2015 in a historic, brick building to display Krause’s father's unique microcars – oddly shaped and tiny automobiles that were popular in post-World War II Europe.
He said about 20 cars and 15 motorcycles that are housed on the ground floors of the museums could be damaged.
The heavy rain tipped over fuel tanks at Morey Airport in Middleton. One of the tanks contained 1,000 gallons of jet fuel; the other held 500 gallons of gasoline.
Officials said the gas tank was leaking, but the gasoline was being collected in a containment berm.
County Executive Joe Parisi declared a state of emergency Tuesday morning, and the county declared slow, no-wake orders on Lakes Mendota, Monona and Waubesa, effective immediately.
Up to 6,000 customers of Madison Gas and Electric were without power at some point Monday night, but as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, only 1,000 customers still had no electricity.
Alliant Energy reported very few customers were without power.
Reverse 911 was used to help evacuate a significant portion of Mazomanie Tuesday morning, with those living east of Bridge Street and north of Hudson evacuated to the Mazomanie Village Hall/Fire Station.
Black Earth Creek continues to rise and has already surpassed its previous record high level. The latest reading of water level on Black Earth Creek, taken overnight, showed the stream at 8.45 feet, a foot and a half higher than flood stage.
My favorite shot of the night so far is this driver who remarkably drives through flooded Mineral Point Road and uses a blinker for a lane change. @madisondotcom pic.twitter.com/ztxnAPDvpT— Barry Adams (@madnewsboy) August 21, 2018
The heaviest flooding in Madison occurred on the West and Southwest sides. Areas most affected included McKenna Boulevard near Elver Park, Mineral Point Road in the Gammon Road area, Mineral Point Road at Junction Road, Odana Road in the Grand Canyon Drive area, and Pleasant View Road around Valley View Road.
Some streets were open but still showed signs of flooding. Debris was visible on the under side of vehicles parked along Midvale Boulevard.
On University Avenue, Jeff Jensen was cleaning out the bays of his garage, Car Care Clinic, which took on about 6 inches of water Monday night.
Jensen said his parking lot regularly floods when the storm sewers can’t keep up with heavy rains and passing vehicles slosh through.
“The waves are what do all the damage,” he said. “It’s been up to the door but not his bad,” he said as he hosed debris from his parking lot.”
The Spirit Mart gas station at 2801 University Avenue was still without power at 8:35 a.m., during what manager Rama Sapkota said is normally one of the busiest times for the store, which had about 2 inches of water on the floors.
“So many people ask me what is going on?” Sapkota said. “No power.”
And some people are trying to drive through this. Not sure why. @madisondotcom #thinkpeoplethink pic.twitter.com/HtvjDkIAI8— Barry Adams (@madnewsboy) August 21, 2018
The good news is that sunny skies and dry weather are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.
Odana Road right now. pic.twitter.com/eKFGvJ8IlQ— Ed Treleven (@wsjcourts) August 21, 2018
Madison officially recorded 3.78 inches of rain on Monday, a new record for Aug. 20, at the Dane County Regional Airport on the North Side, with more falling after midnight.
State Journal reporters Logan Wroge, Barry Adams, Chris Hubbuch and Rob Schultz, and madison.com editor Jeff Richgels, contributed to this report.