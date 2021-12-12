Record-high temperatures expected this week in southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
An unseasonably warm start to the week could bring record-high temperatures to southern Wisconsin, with highs potentially in the 60s on Wednesday.
Madison could see a high of 64 degrees that day — more than 10 degrees higher than the Dec. 15 record-high of 52 degrees, which was set in 2011, according to the National Weather Service. For the entire month of December, the record-high for Madison is 65 degrees. Temperatures are normally in the low 30s this time of year.
"There is high confidence that temperatures will easily break record highs for Wednesday at Milwaukee and Madison," the weather service said. "In fact, highs on Wednesday may approach all-time record highs for the month of December at each site."
Thunderstorms and windy conditions area also possible Wednesday in Madison. There's a 30% chance of showers during the day and a 50% chance at night, the weather service said. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph in the daytime and 45 mph at night.
Earlier in the week, temperatures are still expected to be unseasonably warm, with a high of 46 expected on Monday and a high of 47 on Tuesday in Madison.
Forecasters predict the cold will return on Friday. A high of only 34 is expected that day.