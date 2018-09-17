Temperatures could reach record highs in south-central Wisconsin on Monday, but the rest of the week looks cooler and rainy.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 89 for Madison, 1 degree below the record high of 90 for Sept. 17, set in 1955.
The hot weather will be accompanied by humidity and sunshine, before rain moves into the region in the overnight hours.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said showers should continue into Tuesday morning with more showers and storms developing at night, with a high of 79.
Madison could be looking at about 2 inches of rain from Tuesday into Thursday, with highs of 72 on Wednesday and 80 on Thursday.
Rain moves out by Friday, and it should be dry for the weekend, with highs of 70 on Friday, 68 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday.
Borremans said it should be a little warmer next Monday with partly sunny skies and a high of 77.
Sunday's high of 86 was 14 degrees above normal and 5 degrees below the record high of 91 for Sept. 16, set in 1931.
The low of 57 was 7 degrees above normal and 25 degrees above the record low of 32 for the date, set in 1984.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the September and meteorological fall (September through November) total at 2.85 inches, 1.11 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 38.88 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 12.32 inches above normal.