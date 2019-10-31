Cheryl Skelly has weathered plenty of late-October snow flurries during her 25 years at Skelly's Farm Market in Janesville, but the blast of winter-like weather on Thursday was something else.
"It's been very unusual," she said. "None of us have seen this much snow while we're still open for the season."
Farmers throughout the area had an early taste of winter Thursday — 51 days before the coldest season officially begins — as a record 3.9 inches of snow fell at Dane County Regional Airport, breaking the single-day record of 3.2 inches set in 1926, according to the National Weather Service. The 8 inches of snowfall in October also broke the monthly record of 5.2 inches set in 1917.
"That figure might increase slightly, but either way, it's a record," said J.J. Wood, a meteorologist with the weather service's office in Sullivan.
Skelly's Farm Market stayed open on Thursday despite several inches of snow covering its pumpkin patch and corn maze. It was the last day of the season — usually a slow day for business but the family business strives to accommodate procrastinating pumpkin purchasers on Halloween.
The snow "probably slowed traffic down a little," Skelly said, though more than 100 students visited the farm on field trips and it was "still quite the adventure."
"Even in the snow, they walked the corn maze, picked pumpkins and made snow angels," she said.
The snow didn't bother Matt Sutter of Sutter's Ridge Family Farm in Mount Horeb. Thursday was his farm's last day of the season, so any weather-related loss of business was minimal.
"Last weekend was my hopping weekend for the corn maze, and it was beautiful," he said.
If anything, he had been more worried about the heavy rainfall earlier in the month than more recent frost and snow. He feared pumpkin crop losses due to the soggy conditions, but thankfully his property is on a hill and gets good drainage.
"It was nip-and-tuck on the pumpkins because of the soaking rains we had," he said. "In three days, I think we had more than the average monthly total for rain. But it ended up being about a normal rot. I was worried for a while, but we made it through the season without having to buy any more pumpkins."
Thursday's heavy snowfall resulted from a strong low-pressure system moving off the Upper Mississippi River Valley, a "cooler than normal pattern" that was cold enough for precipitation to fall as snow versus rain, Wood said. Ground temperatures were still high enough to melt snow on pavement, though it stuck on some secondary roads.
"For this time of year, when we get snow, we would expect it to be of this slushy, wet variety," Wood said. "The sun still angles higher now than in December, January and February, and that helps to heat the ground a little better. That cuts down on accumulations on the main roads, at least."
Farms that stay open into November might see a slowdown in business. Treinen Farm in Lodi will continue welcoming visitors to its pumpkin patch and corn maze for the next two weeks, though co-owner Angie Treinen believes the snowfall will probably "get people out of fall mode."
"I think the snow makes people shift into a different mindset," she said. "They're like, 'Well, fall's over, better start Christmas shopping.' People in Wisconsin all know that winter is lurking. A certain number will come out no matter what, but we also have a lot of fair-weather fans."
So much rain and snow has made it a strange October for Angie and her husband, Alan. This was the first season since Treinen Farm opened its pumpkin patch to the public in 2001 that they weren't able to offer horse-drawn wagon rides. Fearing that their horses would get stuck in the mud, they resorted to pulling their wagons with a tractor.
"It's been so muddy this year; it's never this muddy," she said. "Nothing got a chance to dry out. Now, it's mud with snow on top."