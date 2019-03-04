The calendar says March, but the weather says January in south-central Wisconsin.
A 135-year-old record fell Monday morning in Madison, as the temperature dropped to 10 below, breaking the old mark of 9 below for March 4, set in 1884.
Combined with winds of up to 15 mph, the wind chill was in the 15 below to 25 below range across the region, and it isn’t expected to improve much as the day goes on.
A wind chill advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m., so dress for the weather if you go outside.
The 10 below temperature in Madison can’t compare to northern Wisconsin, however. At 7 a.m., it was 24 below in Rhinelander and 21 below in Eagle River. That's actual temperature, not wind chill.
The normal high temperature for March 4 in Madison is 38, but the National Weather Service said the high will only reach 8 on Monday, before improving to 15 on Tuesday.
Low temperatures are expected to fall to single digits above zero Monday night, Tuesday night and Wednesday night, with highs topping out in the low 20s Wednesday and Thursday.
Skies should be sunny every day through Friday, and the arctic grip on Wisconsin also should break on Friday. The Weather Service is looking for a high of 32 Friday, followed by 40 on Saturday with a chance for rain.
Rain and snow chances are good both Saturday night and Sunday, with Sunday’s high reaching 36.
The high in Madison was 17 on Sunday, 20 degrees below normal and 53 degrees below the record high of 70 on March 3, set in 1983.
The low was 6 below set at 11:59 p.m., 26 degrees below normal and only 2 degrees off the record low of 8 below for March 3, also set in 1884 and tied in 2014.
A trace of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the March precipitation total at 0.06 inches, 0.12 inches below normal.
The record precipitation total on March 3 was 1.95 inches in 1881.
The 0.06 inches of precipitation is also the meteorological spring (March through May) total.
Since January, Madison has received 5.56 inches of precipitation, 2.70 inches above normal.
A trace of snow fell on Sunday, keeping the March and spring total at 1.6 inches, 0.7 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on March 3 was 5.0 inches in 1953. For the snow season, Madison has received 53.1 inches during the snow season, 11.1 inches above normal.