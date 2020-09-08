Next 12 Hours
A raw stretch of weather will have southern Wisconsin feeling more like Halloween, with highs in the 50s and rain for the next couple of days, but the weekend will be warmer and drier, according to forecasters.
A few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon, mainly south of I-94, the National Weather Service said.
There are slight chances for storms through Thursday morning, and chances for storms return Friday night through Saturday.
Along Lake Michigan, gusty northeast winds and high waves will result in dangerous swim conditions and lakeshore flooding will be possible later Tuesday through late Wednesday along the shoreline due to the high waves and persistent onshore flow.
But it could be a lot worse, as Denver, for example, saw about a 70-degree temperature drop from the 90s Monday to the 20s Tuesday and was forecast to get 6 of 12 inches of snow on Tuesday.
That potent storm system is responsible for our chilly weather and rain and storms, AccuWeather said.
Widespread rain totals of 1-2 inches are expected across the region, with some areas getting 2-4 inches, which would help ease the moderate to severe drought conditions that have been developing across the Plains through the summer months, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 60% chance for showers and possibly a storm after 4 p.m., with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch, cloudy skies, a high near 56, and northeast winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 90% chance for showers and storms, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop, as the low falls to around 48.
Wednesday’s forecast features a 70% chance for showers, with possible rain totals of less than a tenth of an inch, cloudy skies, a high near 55 and northeast winds around 15 mph.
Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, there’s a 20% chance for showers, with a low around 47 and a high near 61 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph under mostly cloudy skies.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for showers Friday after 1 p.m., a 40% chance for showers Friday night mainly after 1 a.m., a 60% chance for showers and storms Saturday, a 40% chance for showers and storms Saturday night before 1 a.m., and a 20% chance for showers Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, and sunny Monday, with highs near 68, 70, 69 and 70, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 45, 53, 55 and 46.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered showers Tuesday through Wednesday, a few showers possibly developing late on Friday, and possible showers Friday night and Saturday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday will be near 57, 55, 61, 66, 70, 70 and 73, and overnight lows around 49, 48, 48, 56, 54 and 50.
Monday’s high in Madison was 71 at 12:20 a.m., 4 degrees below the normal high and 26 degrees below the record high of 97 for Sept. 7, set in 1939.
Monday’s low in Madison was 53 at 11:59 p.m., 1 degree below the normal low and 17 degrees above the record low of 36 for Sept. 7, set in 1986.
Officially, 0.01 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.59 inches, 0.2 inches below normal. The 2020 total rose to 29.74 inches, 4.13 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 7 is 3.33 inches in 1941.