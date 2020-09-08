Raw stretch of weather will have southern Wisconsin feeling more like Halloween

Widespread rain totals of 1-2 inches are expected across the region, with some areas getting 2-4 inches, which would help ease the moderate to severe drought conditions that have been developing across the Plains through the summer months, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 60% chance for showers and possibly a storm after 4 p.m., with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch, cloudy skies, a high near 56, and northeast winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s a 90% chance for showers and storms, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop, as the low falls to around 48.

Wednesday’s forecast features a 70% chance for showers, with possible rain totals of less than a tenth of an inch, cloudy skies, a high near 55 and northeast winds around 15 mph.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, there’s a 20% chance for showers, with a low around 47 and a high near 61 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph under mostly cloudy skies.