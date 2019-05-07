If a day could be called "raw," Wednesday would qualify as such in the Madison area.
The National Weather Service forecast is looking at up to 2 inches of rain in south-central Wisconsin, a high temperature only reaching 47 and winds gusting up to 30 mph.
The rainfall total would be from early Wednesday morning into Thursday.
The upcoming Mother's Day weekend looks good, with sun and highs in the low 60s.
The day-to-day outlook for Madison:
- Tuesday afternoon: Partly sunny, high near 56.
- Tuesday night: A 50% chance of showers after 2 a.m., low around 41.
- Wednesday: A 90% chance of rain and thunderstorms, high near 47. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.
- Wednesday night: A 90% chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm, low around 46. Up to an inch of rain is possible.
- Thursday: A 60% chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm before 8 a.m., high near 56. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more in storms.
- Thursday night: A 30% chance of rain before 8 p.m., low around 40.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 58.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 42.
- Saturday: A 30% chance of rain after 2 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 62.
- Saturday night: A 30% chance of rain, mainly after 8 p.m., low around 45.
- Sunday: A 20% chance of rain, mostly sunny, high near 61.
- Sunday night: A 20% chance of rain, low around 43.
- Monday: Sunny, high near 64.