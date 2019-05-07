If a day could be called "raw," Wednesday would qualify as such in the Madison area.

The National Weather Service forecast is looking at up to 2 inches of rain in south-central Wisconsin, a high temperature only reaching 47 and winds gusting up to 30 mph.

The rainfall total would be from early Wednesday morning into Thursday.

The upcoming Mother's Day weekend looks good, with sun and highs in the low 60s.

The day-to-day outlook for Madison: