It could be a bummer of a start to summer in south-central Wisconsin.
The summer solstice is on Friday, June 21, the longest day of the year, which gives us plenty of time to watch rain.
The National Weather Service has showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the best chances coming Friday night and Saturday.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Wednesday afternoon: A 60% chance of showers, high near 66.
- Wednesday night: A 10% chance of showers, low around 57.
- Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high near 70.
- Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers, low around 58.
- Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 72.
- Friday night: An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 61. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Saturday: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 76. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more in storms.
- Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 68.
- Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 76.
- Sunday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 65.
- Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, high near 74.
- Monday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 63.
- Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers, mostly sunny, high near 76.