The weekend weather forecast for Madison doesn't look very good, unless you like rain.
The National Weather Service said showers are possible beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing to Sunday night, with strong winds accompanying the rain.
A second round of rain is likely Monday night into Tuesday, then chilly weather moves in by mid-week.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 37.
- Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m., high near 49.
- Saturday night: An 80 percent chance of showers, low around 44. Winds gusting up to 25 mph. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible.
- Sunday: A 90 percent chance of showers, high near 52. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m., low around 42.
- Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m., high near 52.
- Monday night: A 70 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 44. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Tuesday: A 70 percent chance of showers, high near 49.
- Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m., low around 38.
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high near 45.
- Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 32.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 42.