Rainy weekend for southern Wisconsin as big snowstorm hits to north and west

There’s a 90% chance for rain on Saturday, mainly after 10 a.m., with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch; 100% Saturday night and Sunday, with thunderstorms possible after 7 p.m. and before 7 a.m., and possible totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch Saturday night and less than a tenth of an inch Sunday, except higher amounts are possible in any storms that may develop; 50% percent for rain Sunday night; 50% for rain mixing with an changing to snow; 50% for snow Monday night; 30% for snow Tuesday before 7 a.m.; and then 20% for rain and snow Thursday.