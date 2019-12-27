Rainy weekend for southern Wisconsin as big snowstorm hits to north and west

Next 12 Hours
While a big snowstorm hits to the north and west this weekend, southern Wisconsin could see more than an inch of rain and even some rumbles of thunder, according to forecasters.
The potential blizzard could bring whiteout conditions and up to 2 feet of snow over portions of the Plains, after closing mountain passes and bringing travel nightmares to Southern California on Christmas night into Thursday, AccuWeather said.
In addition to spreading snow from Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska to the Dakotas and Minnesota starting Friday night, the big system will bring drought-busting rain to the southern Plains and mid-Mississippi Valley.
In portions of Wisconsin and northern Michigan where there is still snow on the ground, the storm system could bring the threat for some stream and river flooding, AccuWeather warned.
The Los Angeles area saw a rare tornado, record-breaking Christmas night rainfall and heavy overnight snow in the nearby mountains, closing Interstate 5 and Interstate 15, AccuWeather said.
Snow also stopped or slowed traffic on other California roads, including heavily traveled Interstate 8 in eastern San Diego County, and numerous trees were toppled, the Associated Press reported.
In Madison on Friday, look for cloudy skies through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 39 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 28, the storm system begins to move in on Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 90% chance for rain on Saturday, mainly after 10 a.m., with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch; 100% Saturday night and Sunday, with thunderstorms possible after 7 p.m. and before 7 a.m., and possible totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch Saturday night and less than a tenth of an inch Sunday, except higher amounts are possible in any storms that may develop; 50% percent for rain Sunday night; 50% for rain mixing with an changing to snow; 50% for snow Monday night; 30% for snow Tuesday before 7 a.m.; and then 20% for rain and snow Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Saturday through Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday, and mostly cloudy Thursday, with highs near 47, 55, 36, 32, 37 and 41 and lows Saturday night through Wednesday night around 47 rising to 54, 33, 25, 26 and 32.
The weekend storm will be accompanied by winds gusting to 30 mph Saturday night and Sunday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts mixed precipitation developing early Saturday, changing to rain that continues into Sunday, and light rain and snow Monday, with highs over the next week around 36, 49, 54, 36, 31, 39 and 40, and lows near 24, 29, 40, 31, 24, 22 and 29.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 49 at 7:38 a.m., 22 degrees above the normal high and 1 degree below the record high of 50 for Dec. 26, set in 1936.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 34 at 11:59 p.m., 21 degrees above the normal low and 56 degrees above the record low of 22 below for Dec. 26, set in 1962.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.09 inches, 1.44 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 44.95 inches of precipitation, 10.68 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 26 is 1.07 inches, set in 1888.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 0.5 inches, 10.9 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 16.2 inches, 0.7 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 26 is 7.4 inches, set in 1941.
