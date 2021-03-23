Rainy Tuesday for southern Wisconsin could feature thunderstorms in afternoon, at night

No severe weather is expected, but southern Wisconsin could see some spring thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and night, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 60% chance for rain, mainly after 5 p.m., with a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, cloudy skies, a high near 60 and light northeast winds becoming southeast winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour in the morning, the National Weather Service said.

Overnight, there is a 100% chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with a quarter- to half-inch possible, as the low falls to around 49.

Wednesday’s forecast features a 60% chance for showers, mainly before 2 p.m., with a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain possible, cloudy skies, a high near 56 and south winds around 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for rain, sometimes mixing with snow, continue through the weekend at 40% Wednesday night, 30% Thursday through Friday night, 40% Saturday and Saturday night, and 20% Sunday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday through Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 48, 49, 52, 50 and 53, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 36, 30, 33, 34 and 30.