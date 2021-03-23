Rainy Tuesday for southern Wisconsin could feature thunderstorms in afternoon, at night

Next 12 Hours
No severe weather is expected, but southern Wisconsin could see some spring thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and night, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 60% chance for rain, mainly after 5 p.m., with a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, cloudy skies, a high near 60 and light northeast winds becoming southeast winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour in the morning, the National Weather Service said.
Overnight, there is a 100% chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with a quarter- to half-inch possible, as the low falls to around 49.
Wednesday’s forecast features a 60% chance for showers, mainly before 2 p.m., with a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain possible, cloudy skies, a high near 56 and south winds around 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for rain, sometimes mixing with snow, continue through the weekend at 40% Wednesday night, 30% Thursday through Friday night, 40% Saturday and Saturday night, and 20% Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday through Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 48, 49, 52, 50 and 53, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 36, 30, 33, 34 and 30.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts showers increasing, especially later in the day, on Tuesday; showers and thundershowers overnight; scattered showers Wednesday; a sprinkle possible Thursday, and a mix possible in the evening and at night; a morning mix possible on Friday; possible spotty light rain Saturday; and a possible spotty, light mix Saturday night..
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 57, 55, 47, 50, 54, 44 and 47, and overnight lows around 48, 34, 29, 29, 32 and 26.
Monday’s high in Madison was 59 at 2:24 p.m., 13 degrees above normal and 20 degrees below the record high of 79 for March 22, set in 2012.
That record high was part of an incredible run of nine record highs in 12 days that included 83 on March 21, 2012 that was the warmest it's ever been in March in Madison, breaking the old mark of 82 set on March 29 in 1910 and 1986 and March 31 in 1981.
Monday’s low in Madison was 44 at 11:04 p.m., 17 degrees above normal and 49 degrees above the record low of 5 below for March 22, set in 1888.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 0.45 inches, 0.97 inches below normal. Madison’s 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.58 inches, 1.52 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 22 is 1 inch in 1916.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2 inches, 3.5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.2 inches, 1.4 inches below normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 22 is 12 inches in 1916.
From the archives: Deadly tornado leveled Barneveld in 1984