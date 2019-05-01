A rainy end to April has turned into a rainy start to May, but there is hope for some sun this weekend in Madison.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a good chance for rain on Thursday and a slight chance for showers and storms on Sunday, but most of the weekend should be partly to mostly sunny.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Wednesday night: A 20% chance for an isolated shower after 2 a.m., low around 41.
- Thursday: A 60% chance of showers mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., high near 53. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible.
- Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m., low around 41.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 60.
- Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 40.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 67.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 46.
- Sunday: A 30% chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., high near 66.
- Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., low around 44.
- Monday: A 20% chance of showers, mostly sunny, high near 64.
- Monday night: A 50% chance of showers, low around 46.
- Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers, high near 60.