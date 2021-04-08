Rainy Thursday for southern Wisconsin could feature some thunderstorms in the afternoon

Southern Wisconsin could see some thunderstorms in the afternoon on a rainy Thursday, as temperatures drop after the four warmest days of the year, according to forecasters.

Highs recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport starting Sunday have been 75, 76, 79 and 78, but much cooler weather is forecast for the next week.

In Madison on Thursday, storms may mix in with the showers after 1 p.m. and the rain could total a quarter- to half-inch, with a high near 64 and southeast winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s a 40% chance for showers, mainly after 2 a.m., as the low falls to around 47.

There’s an 80% chance for showers on Friday, with a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain possible, a high near 56 and southwest winds around 10 mph.

Overnight Friday into Saturday, there’s a 60% chance for showers, with less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible, as the low falls to around 44.

The Weather Service said rain chances continue at 30% Saturday and Saturday night, 20% Sunday, 20% Monday, and 20% Tuesday night.