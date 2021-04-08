Rainy Thursday for southern Wisconsin could feature some thunderstorms in the afternoon

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin could see some thunderstorms in the afternoon on a rainy Thursday, as temperatures drop after the four warmest days of the year, according to forecasters.
Highs recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport starting Sunday have been 75, 76, 79 and 78, but much cooler weather is forecast for the next week.
In Madison on Thursday, storms may mix in with the showers after 1 p.m. and the rain could total a quarter- to half-inch, with a high near 64 and southeast winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 40% chance for showers, mainly after 2 a.m., as the low falls to around 47.
There’s an 80% chance for showers on Friday, with a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain possible, a high near 56 and southwest winds around 10 mph.
Overnight Friday into Saturday, there’s a 60% chance for showers, with less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible, as the low falls to around 44.
The Weather Service said rain chances continue at 30% Saturday and Saturday night, 20% Sunday, 20% Monday, and 20% Tuesday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 56, 58, 54, 51 and 52, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 45, 44, 37 and 36.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered showers Thursday and Thursday night, scattered, lighter showers on Friday, possible rain Friday night, chances for rain Saturday evening and night, a chance for morning rain Sunday, and light rain possible Monday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 64, 57, 57, 59, 57, 48 and 52, and overnight lows around 47, 42, 44, 42, 36 and 30.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 78 at 12:18 p.m., 24 degrees above the normal high and 4 degrees below the record high of 82 for April 7, set in 1871.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 55 at 12:52 a.m., 22 degrees above the normal low and 55 degrees above the record low of zero for April 7, set in 1982.
Officially, 0.12 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.12 inches, 0.61 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 1.53 inches, 1.4 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 3.66 inches, 1.95 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 7 is 1.19 inches in 1907.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s April total stayed at zero, 1 inch below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 2 inches, 6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.2 inches, 3.9 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 7 is 4 inches in 1907.
