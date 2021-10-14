Rainy stretch over for southern Wisconsin, sunshine and comfortable temperatures on tap for next week

Next 12 Hours
A much-needed rainy stretch is over for southern Wisconsin, with highs mostly in the 60s and plenty of sunshine for the next week, according to forecasters.
The 0.18 inches of rain on Wednesday boosted Madison’s October total to 1.27 inches, 0.06 inches above normal, but the 2021 total of 20.2 inches still is 11.52 inches below normal.
And that deficit is unlikely to close over the next week as the only chances for precipitation are a 30% chance for showers Friday, mainly before 1 p.m., and a 20% chance for showers on Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be gradually clearing Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, sunny Saturday through Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 66, 57, 59, 65, 69, 68 and 64, and lows Thursday night through Tuesday night around 46, 40, 40, 43, 49 and 49.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts isolated showers possible Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 66, 59, 59, 65, 70, 67 and 63, and overnight lows around 45, 43, 39, 44, 48 and 48.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 67 at 11:59 p.m., 6 degrees above the normal high and 23 degrees below the record high of 90 for Oct. 13, set in 1975.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 56 at 5:44 a.m., 15 degrees above the normal low and 36 degrees above the record low of 20 for Oct. 13, set in 1988.
This month has been the warmest October on record through the first 13 days for both Madison and Milwaukee. Madison's average temperature has been 66 compared to a normal of 53.3, while Milwaukee's average temperature has been 67.8 compared to a normal of 56.3.
Officially, 0.18 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s October total to 1.27 inches, 0.06 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison now has received 3.61 inches of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid), 1.03 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 20.2 inches of precipitation, 11.52 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 13 is 1.41 inches in 1883.