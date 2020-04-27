Rainy start to work week for southern Wisconsin, with severe storms possible later on Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Southern Wisconsin will see a rainy start to the work week, with severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to forecasters.

The best chances for severe storms are south of a line from Wisconsin Dells to Watertown to Racine, starting about 3 p.m. Tuesday into the evening, with large hail and gusty winds possible, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Monday, there’s a 90% chance for showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. and possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop. The high should be near 57, with south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning and gusting as high as 30 mph.

Overnight, there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms before 7 p.m., with patchy fog after 2 a.m. and a low around 45.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 90% Tuesday, mainly after 1 p.m.; 80% Tuesday night; 80% Wednesday and 30% Wednesday night for just showers. Possible rain totals are a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; a quarter- to a half-inch Tuesday night; and a tenth to a quarter of an inch Wednesday.

