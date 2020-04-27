Rainy start to work week for southern Wisconsin, with severe storms possible later on Tuesday

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will see a rainy start to the work week, with severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to forecasters.
The best chances for severe storms are south of a line from Wisconsin Dells to Watertown to Racine, starting about 3 p.m. Tuesday into the evening, with large hail and gusty winds possible, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Monday, there’s a 90% chance for showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. and possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop. The high should be near 57, with south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning and gusting as high as 30 mph.
Overnight, there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms before 7 p.m., with patchy fog after 2 a.m. and a low around 45.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 90% Tuesday, mainly after 1 p.m.; 80% Tuesday night; 80% Wednesday and 30% Wednesday night for just showers. Possible rain totals are a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; a quarter- to a half-inch Tuesday night; and a tenth to a quarter of an inch Wednesday.
Highs should be near 65 Tuesday and 54 Wednesday and lows around 48 Tuesday night and 43 Wednesday night.
The weather turns quiet starting Thursday, with just a 30% chance for showers Saturday night and a 20% chance Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Thursday and Friday, and partly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 61, 65, 72 and 67, and lows Thursday night through Saturday night around 41, 50 and 51.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts showers developing late-morning on Monday, showers and storms developing mid-day Tuesday and tapering off at night, and scattered showers Wednesday ending at night.
Tsaparis said highs Monday through Sunday should be near 60, 62, 54, 62, 68, 71 and 68, and overnight lows around 43, 46, 42, 38, 48 and 50.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 67 at 3:07 p.m., 5 degrees above the normal high and 17 degrees below the record high of 84 for April 26, set in 1962 and 1990.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 38 at 5:58 a.m., 2 degrees below the normal low and 13 degrees above the record low of 25 for April 26, set in 1980.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.34 inches, 1.59 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 4.81 inches, 0.32 inches below normal. The 2020 total stayed at 7.49 inches, 0.32 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 26 is 1 inch in 1995.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s April total stayed at 0.2 inches, 2.3 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 3.1 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 26 is a trace in 1950.
