Rainy, possibly stormy, warm Wednesday for southern Wisconsin, before temperatures begin tumbling

A rainy, possibly stormy and warm Wednesday is on tap for southern Wisconsin, before temperatures begin tumbling from highs in the 60s on Wednesday to the 40s on Friday, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m., then showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with cloudy skies, a high near 63 and south winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusting as high as 35 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., with gradually clearing skies, a low around 40 and south winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusting as high as 35 mph.

The rain could total a tenth to a quarter of an inch, the Weather Service said.

Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 51 and west winds at 10 to 15 mph.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 31, Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 46 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for rain Sunday after 1 p.m., a 30% chance for rain and snow Sunday night, a 40% chance for rain and snow Monday and Monday night, and a 20% chance for snow Tuesday.