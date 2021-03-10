Rainy, possibly stormy, warm Wednesday for southern Wisconsin, before temperatures begin tumbling

Next 12 Hours
A rainy, possibly stormy and warm Wednesday is on tap for southern Wisconsin, before temperatures begin tumbling from highs in the 60s on Wednesday to the 40s on Friday, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m., then showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with cloudy skies, a high near 63 and south winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusting as high as 35 mph, the National Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., with gradually clearing skies, a low around 40 and south winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusting as high as 35 mph.
The rain could total a tenth to a quarter of an inch, the Weather Service said.
Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 51 and west winds at 10 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 31, Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 46 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for rain Sunday after 1 p.m., a 30% chance for rain and snow Sunday night, a 40% chance for rain and snow Monday and Monday night, and a 20% chance for snow Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 48, 46, 41 and 43, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 23, 28, 28 and 28.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 61 at 2:46 p.m., 21 degrees above normal and 5 degrees below the record high of 66 for March 9, set in 1977.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 30 at 4:03 a.m., 8 degrees above normal and 38 degrees above the record low of 8 below for March 9, set in 1975.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at a trace, 0.55 inches below normal. Madison’s 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.13 inches, 1.1 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 9 is 0.84 inches in 1918.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at a trace, 2.6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 43.2 inches, 0.5 inches below normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 9 is 5.7 inches in 1943.
Madison’s official snow depth is 1 inch.
