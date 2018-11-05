Rain in Madison Monday night should end before people start heading to the polls on Election Day Tuesday.
The National Weather Service said rain could start in the late afternoon and end mainly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, the time polls open all over the state.
Up to a half-inch of rain is possible overnight.
It could be very windy on Election Day, with gusts up to 30 mph. The high should top out at 47.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Monday night: A 100 percent chance of rain, low around 45.
- Tuesday: A 60 percent chance of rain, mainly before 7 a.m., high near 47. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected.
- Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 34. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high near 41. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 28.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 36.
- Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of snow after 1 a.m., low around 27.
- Friday: A 30 percent chance of snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow, high near 36.
- Friday night: A 20 percent chance of snow before 7 p.m., low around 21.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 34.
- Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of snow, low around 24.
- Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow, high near 35.