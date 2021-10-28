Rainy into Friday morning for southern Wisconsin, nice weekend to follow, before cold moves in

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will see rain into Friday morning and then a nice weekend, before the coldest weather of the season moves in early next week, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s an 80% chance for rain, with drizzle before 1 p.m., then showers, possibly totaling a tenth to a quarter of an inch, a high near 53, and northeast winds around 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
The chance for showers overnight is 90%, with possible rain totals of a rather- to half-inch, as the low falls to around 49.
Friday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers, mainly before 10 a.m., cloudy skies, a high near 54, and north winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph.
The Weather Service forecasts quiet weather to follow, with skies over Madison that will be partly sunny Saturday, sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday, with highs near 56, 51, 46, 44 and 43, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 44, 40, 32, 32 and 28.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts showers becoming steadier and more widespread by Thursday afternoon and ending by Friday morning, with rain totaling about a quarter- to half-inch and the highest totals near the state line. Quiet weather will follow into the middle of next week.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 52, 53, 58, 54, 47, 45 and 44, and overnight lows around 46, 43, 40, 32, 30 and 28.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 58 at 2:31 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 21 degrees below the record high of 79 for Oct. 27, set in 1927.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 30 at 4:09 a.m., 6 degrees below the normal low and 15 degrees above the record low of 15 for Oct. 27, set in 1976.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s October precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.61 inches, 0.82 inches below normal. The meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total stayed at 3.95 inches, 1.91 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 20.54 inches, 12.4 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 27 is 1.93 inches in 1918.
No snow has fallen in Madison this snow season (since July 1). The record snow for Oct. 27 was 1.2 inches in 1925.