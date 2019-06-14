The Madison area could see rain Friday night through Saturday and into Saturday night, but Sunday is looking drier than initial forecasts called for.
The National Weather Service said strong winds will precede the rain.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Friday afternoon: Partly sunny, high near 74. Winds gusting up to 35 mph.
- Friday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 60. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 73.
- Saturday night: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 56.
- Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 68.
- Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 56.
- Monday: Partly sunny, high near 66.
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 54.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 69.
- Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 56.
- Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 70.
- Wednesday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 59.
- Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 70.