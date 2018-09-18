Madison was able to make it about 10 days straight without any rain, but the city is now looking at three days of rain.
The National Weather Service said the rain that started Tuesday morning will continue intermittently through Thursday night, with up to 2 inches forecast for Madison and up to 4 inches possible in southwest Wisconsin.
The weekend forecast looks good, with sunshine and cooler temperatures.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Tuesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 61.
- Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 71.
- Wednesday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 65.
- Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 82.
- Thursday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 62.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 68.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 50.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 67.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 50.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 70.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 52.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 71.