The National Weather Service has lowered its rainfall total forecast for Friday night in Madison, but a flash flood watch remains in effect overnight.
The new forecast calls for up to 1 inch of rain in Madison Friday night, less than the up to 2 inches forecast earlier in the day.
City of Madison officials are still concerned about Friday night's rainfall and the rainfall forecast the rest of the weekend well into next week, because of the effect more rain will have on lakes Mendota and Monona, filled to the brim from torrential rains in August and September and rain that has fallen this week.
"Keep in mind, one inch of rain can result in a three-inch rise in lake levels," city officials said in a flooding update Friday morning.
"There is additional concern for flash flooding as well, specifically in the Isthmus area," the update said. "As always, if you see pooling water, are in a low-lying area or have noticed water standing in that same street in the past, don't park a vehicle there when heavy rain is predicted, as the area is more susceptible to flooding."
The city has 13 locations where free sandbags are available to property owners who want to shore up their existing sandbag walls built during the flooding in August and September or owners who want to build new sandbag walls.
The locations are listed online at http://www.cityofmadison.com/engineering/sandbags.cfm
To help rainwater flowing to storm sewer outlets, residents are being asked to remove leaves from storm drains and curbs if city crews haven't been able to. Crews will also be inspecting and maintaining major culvert crossings to keep water flowing.
"Traffic engineers will be monitoring water levels on area streets, and may be closing lanes and streets over the weekend as needed," the flooding update said.
On Friday, East Main Street was closed from the Yahara River to Northern Court, and the Yahara River bike path was closed from Sherman Avenue to East Washington Avenue.
Lane closures and storm-related updates will be posted on the Madison flooding website at http://www.cityofmadison.com/live-work/extreme-weather/flooding.
After the rains Friday night, Madison is not out of the woods, because rain is forecast every day and night through Wednesday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Friday night: A 100 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 54. Up to an inch of rain is possible.
- Saturday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 59. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more during storms.
- Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers, low around 49.
- Sunday: An 80 percent chance of showers, high near 56. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Sunday night: A 100 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 54. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Monday: A 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 72. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Monday night: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 64. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more in storms.
- Tuesday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 78.
- Tuesday night: An 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 60.
- Wednesday: An 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 67.
- Wednesday night: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 47.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 56.