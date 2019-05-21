Showers and a thunderstorm are very likely late Tuesday night, the rain ushering in warmer temperatures that are expected to last well into the Memorial Day weekend.
The National Weather Service said there's a 90% chance of rain Tuesday night, setting the stage for highs in the 70s through Sunday.
The day-to-day outlook for Madison:
- Tuesday afternoon: A 40% chance of scattered showers, mainly after 2 p.m., high near 52. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Tuesday night: A 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 48. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Wednesday: A 10% chance of showers before 7 a.m. and thunderstorms after 5 p.m., clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies, high near 74. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 56.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 75.
- Thursday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 58.
- Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 77.
- Friday night: A 40% percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 60.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 74.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 53.
- Sunday: A 20% chance of showers, partly sunny, high near 70.
- Sunday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 52.
- Monday: A 20% chance of showers, high near 68.