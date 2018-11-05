Rain, wind, snow and cold will be the order of the days this week in Madison, with just a couple of days featuring sunshine.
The National Weather Service said there's a 50 percent chance of rain on Monday, mainly after 5 p.m., with a high of 49, then a 100 percent chance of rain Monday night, with up to a half-inch of rain possible.
Election Day on Tuesday could start out wet, but showers are expected to end by mid- to late-morning, with winds gusting up to 30 mph and the high topping out at 47.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans is forecasting clouds, brisk winds and colder temperatures on Wednesday, with a high of 39.
Thursday should be sunny and cold with a high of 36.
We could see some light snow late Thursday night and again Friday morning, but no accumulation is forecast.
Light snow could mix with rain Friday afternoon with the high topping out at 36.
Borremans said highs this weekend should be around the freezing mark, with sun and 31 on Saturday and maybe a few flurries and 32 on Sunday.
It should be partly sunny and 33 next Monday.
Sunday's high of 51 was normal and 21 degrees below the record high of 72 for Nov. 4, set in 2008.
The low of 37 was 4 degrees above normal and 29 degrees above the record low of 9 for the date, set in 1951.
Steady rain amounted to 0.62 of an inch at the airport, bringing the November precipitation (rain and melted snow) to 0.76 inches, 0.43 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Nov. 4 was 1.61 inches in 2003.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 11.58 inches of precipitation, 5.72 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 47.61 inches of precipitation, 16.93 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Nov. 4 was 0.7 inches in 1884.