Rain, then first snow of season possible for southern Wisconsin, but big snowstorm stays to north and west

Southern Wisconsin will see plenty of rain and then possibly its first light snow of the season, while a big snowstorm hits to the north and west, according to forecasters.
While Madison has seen no measurable precipitation in November, a half-inch to an inch of rain could fall Wednesday night and Thursday, and there even is a small chance for some thunder Wednesday evening mainly from Madison westward, the National Weather Service said.
The first snow of the season will arrive Friday and could amount to a coating on grassy surfaces, 27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis said, and more light snow is possible Sunday.
The massive storm system that will deliver the precipitation and cold to southern Wisconsin, also will mean thunderstorms for the southern Plains and blanketing snow for the northern Plains and Canada, AccuWeather said.
After dumping another dose of heavy rain and mountain snow to California on Tuesday, the storm will move east into the Plains. The snow will occur first across southern portions of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and southwestern Ontario Wednesday night, then expand into portions of the Dakotas and Minnesota by Thursday.
Winnipeg, Manitoba, has yet to record measurable snow this season, the first time since 2016 it has taken until November for the city to receive the first measurable snow, which is 0.1 of an inch or greater.
Fargo and Grand Forks, North Dakota, should see 3-6 inches of snow Thursday through Friday, AccuWeather said, with snow showers stretching into parts of Wisconsin and Iowa by later Friday, with a slushy coating possible in some spots. Strong winds 40-50 miles per hour could create blizzard conditions where there is snow.
Another storm system may bring more widespread accumulating snow through the Midwest into the Northeast at the end of the weekend, followed by a shot of even colder air, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 57 and southeast winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Overnight, there’s an 80% chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch, a low around 49 and southeast winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
Thursday has a 100% chance for showers, mainly before 1 p.m., with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch, temperatures falling to around 44 by 5 p.m., and south winds at 15 to 20 mph turning out of the west in the morning and gusting as high as 30 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for snow showers fall at 20% Thursday night, 50% Friday and Friday night, and chances for rain and/or snow showers at 30% Saturday night and Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday through Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 38, 39, 38, 38 and 43, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 34, 30, 29, 25 and 25,
Tsaparis said after a warm Wednesday; scattered showers will develop in the evening; colder air will move in Thursday, with rain mainly in the morning and flurries possible late at night; light snow Friday; flurries possible Friday night; flurries and/or sprinkles possible Saturday; light snow possible Saturday night, and again Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 58, 52, 38, 39, 36, 38 and 42, and overnight lows around 48, 33, 29, 28, 25 and 24.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 59 at 3:05 p.m., 11 degrees above the normal high and 14 degrees below the record high of 73 for Nov. 9, set in 1999 and 2020.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 29 at 11:59 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal low and 16 degrees above the record low of 13 for Nov. 9, set in 2003.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at zero, 0.72 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 4.18 inches of precipitation, 2.74 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 20.77 inches of precipitation, 13.23 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 9 is 1.23 inches in 2011.
No snow has fallen in Madison this snow season (since July 1). The record snow for Nov. 9 is 6.8 inches in 1985.
