Rain, some snow to hit southern Wisconsin over coming days, with big snowstorm possible to the north

Southern Wisconsin will dodge a big snowstorm, though some snow will fall with rain over the coming days, according to forecasters.
The upper Great Lakes, including northern Wisconsin are expected to see 3 to 6 inches of snow, though there is potential for blizzard conditions, AccuWeather said.
A potent storm system already has dumped feet of much-needed snow across the Sierra Nevada and blizzard warnings were issued Tuesday morning for portions of western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming, AccuWeather said.
A quick-moving storm in southern Canada late this week could interact with the big storm moving across the Plains, which would make blizzard conditions possible much farther to the east in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin late Thursday into Thursday night, but AccuWeather said it’s more likely the storms stay separate.
The National Weather Service said from Tuesday night through Thursday, La Crosse could see up to 3 inches of snow, with spotty light icing and rain; Eau Claire could see heavy rain and snow, with specific details becoming more apparent in the coming days; and Green Bay could see significant rainfall, with several inches snow for portions of the region, most likely northern Wisconsin.
Southern Wisconsin will see mostly a rain event, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for sunny skies, with a high near 46 and west winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
Chances for precipitation begin at 30% overnight after 3 a.m. for rain and snow; 100% Wednesday for rain and snow, becoming all rain after 9 a.m., with possible snow accumulation of less than a half-inch; 80% Wednesday night for rain, mainly before 8 p.m., with less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible; 100% Thursday for rain, with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m., and a quarter- to half-inch of rain possible; 100% Thursday night for rain and possibly a thunderstorm, with a quarter- to half-inch of rain possible; and 60% Friday for rain and snow before 9 a.m., then snow between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., with less a tenth of an inch of precipitation possible.
The weather quiets down after that, with just a 20% chance for rain and snow Monday.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, sunny Saturday and Sunday, and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 44, 56, falling to 32, 35, 43 and 48, and lows Tuesday night through Sunday night around 33, 40, 32, 17, 20 and 28.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a light snow and rain mix developing late Tuesday night, a light mix changing to rain Wednesday, light rain developing late Wednesday night, scattered rain Thursday, a little light snow Friday morning, and rain possibly developing Monday evening and night.
Tsaparis said highs Tuesday through Monday should be near 47, 44, 52, 37, 35, 42 and 52, and overnight lows around 33, 38, 32, 16, 19, 27 and 38.
Monday’s high in Madison was 41 at 2:55 p.m., 2 degrees below normal and 38 degrees below the record high of 79 for March 16, set in the March heat wave 2012.
Monday’s low in Madison was 25 at 1:54 a.m., the normal low 33 degrees above the record low of 8 below for March 16, set in 1870.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 0.84 inches, 0.14 inches below normal. Madison’s 2020 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.52 inches, 0.14 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 16 is 1.28 inches in 1889.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 0.7 inches, 3.5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 51.4 inches, 6.1 inches above normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 16 is 3.5 inches in 2006.
