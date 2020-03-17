Rain, some snow to hit southern Wisconsin over coming days, with big snowstorm possible to the north

Chances for precipitation begin at 30% overnight after 3 a.m. for rain and snow; 100% Wednesday for rain and snow, becoming all rain after 9 a.m., with possible snow accumulation of less than a half-inch; 80% Wednesday night for rain, mainly before 8 p.m., with less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible; 100% Thursday for rain, with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m., and a quarter- to half-inch of rain possible; 100% Thursday night for rain and possibly a thunderstorm, with a quarter- to half-inch of rain possible; and 60% Friday for rain and snow before 9 a.m., then snow between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., with less a tenth of an inch of precipitation possible.