The string of sunny days in Madison will come to an end on Friday, and to top it off, rain and snow could be coming to town.
The National Weather Service said there's a 40 percent chance of rain on Friday and a 60 percent chance of rain and snow showers on Saturday, with winds gusting up to 30 mph both days.
Other than that, we should see sunshine through Wednesday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Thursday night: Mostly clear, low around 45.
- Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m., high near 59. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Friday night: Cloudy early evening than gradual clearing, low around 41.
- Saturday: A 60 percent chance of rain and snow showers, mainly before 2 p.m., then mostly sunny, high near 43. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 29.
- Sunday: Sunny, high near 47.
- Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 37.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 54.
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 36.
- Tuesday: Sunny, high near 50.
- Tuesday night: Clear, low around 34.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high near 51.