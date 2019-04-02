A rather dreary Election Day on Tuesday in Madison will most likely continue through Thursday night, but the weekend could produce the warmest temperatures so far in 2019.

The National Weather Service said highs in the 60s are on tap Saturday and Sunday. We saw a high of 60 on March 14, but a 64 on Saturday would be the warmest reading since the thermometer hit 63 on Oct. 22 last year.

Spotty rain and snow showers are likely until then.

The day-to-day outlook for Madison:

Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight, low around 29.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, high near 51.

Wednesday night: A 40 percent chance of precipitation, including a chance of rain before 4 a.m., then rain and snow to 5 a.m., then snow after 5 a.m., low around 30.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of precipitation, including a chance of snow before 9 a.m., rain and snow to 10 a.m., then rain after 10 a.m., high near 43.

Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1 a.m., low around 32.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high near 54.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 39.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high near 64.

Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 45.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of rain, partly sunny, high near 62.

Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of rain, low around 45.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of rain, high near 56.