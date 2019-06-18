A cold front moving through southern Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon could bring showers and thunderstorms to the region, with more chances for rain as the week goes on.
The National Weather Service said the best chance for showers and storms comes on Friday night into Saturday and Saturday night.
Temperatures are expected to stay below normal.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Tuesday afternoon: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 72.
- Tuesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 59.
- Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 67.
- Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers, low around 55.
- Thursday: A 20% chance of showers, high near 69.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 57.
- Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 71.
- Friday night: A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 62. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 76.
- Saturday night; A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 65.
- Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 75.
- Sunday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 63.
- Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 75.