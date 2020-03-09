Rain, possible thunderstorms, then snow will kick off wet week for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Rain, possible thunderstorms, and then snow will kick off a wet week for southern Wisconsin that in combination with melting snow could have some area rivers approaching or exceeding flood stage, according to forecasters.
Isolated thunderstorms will affect the area Monday morning, with more widespread rain beginning later this morning and continuing into the evening, while portions of the area could see 1 to 2 inches of slushy snow accumulation late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Monday, rain and possible storms may total a quarter- to half-inch, with a high near 51 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph.
Another quarter- to half-inch of rain is possible overnight, with a low around 30 and north winds at 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Tuesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 47 and north winds at 5 to 15 mph.
There’s an 80% chance for precipitation Tuesday night and Wednesday in the form of rain before midnight, rain and snow between midnight and 4 a.m., then rain after 4 a.m. and mainly before 8 a.m., with less than a half-inch of snow and a tenth to a quarter of an inch of precipitation possible, a low around 34 and a high near 47, the Weather Service said.
There’s a 50% chance for rain Thursday into early Friday, mainly after 2 p.m. and before 2 a.m.; a 40% chance for rain and snow Saturday and Saturday night; and a 30% chance for rain and snow Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 55, 47, 41 and 44, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 36, 32, 29, and 28.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts rain Monday into Monday night, a rain and snow mix developing Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday morning, and scattered rain Thursday, with highs Monday through Sunday near 51, 47, 48, 55, 45, 39 and 41, and overnight lows around 33, 35, 36, 31, 27 and 25.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 62 at 4:24 p.m., 23 degrees above normal and 11 degrees below the record high of 73 for March 8, set in 2000.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 38 at 6:12 a.m., 16 degrees above normal and 48 degrees above the record low of 10 below for March 8, set in 1960.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 0.06 inches, 0.43 inches below normal. Madison’s 2020 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.74 inches, 0.43 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 8 is 1.24 inches in 1893.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 0.7 inches, 1.6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 51.4 inches, 8 inches above normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 8 is 10 inches in 1961.
Madison’s official snow depth is 2 inches.
