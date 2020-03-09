Rain, possible thunderstorms, then snow will kick off wet week for southern Wisconsin

Rain, possible thunderstorms, and then snow will kick off a wet week for southern Wisconsin that in combination with melting snow could have some area rivers approaching or exceeding flood stage, according to forecasters.

Isolated thunderstorms will affect the area Monday morning, with more widespread rain beginning later this morning and continuing into the evening, while portions of the area could see 1 to 2 inches of slushy snow accumulation late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Monday, rain and possible storms may total a quarter- to half-inch, with a high near 51 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph.

Another quarter- to half-inch of rain is possible overnight, with a low around 30 and north winds at 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Tuesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 47 and north winds at 5 to 15 mph.