Rain is possible to start the weekend in Madison, but is more likely on Sunday.
The National Weather Service said there's an 80 percent chance of showers on Sunday, with up to a quarter-inch of rain possible.
High temperatures are expected to be around 50 through next Wednesday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4 p.m., low around 41.
- Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, high near 51.
- Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m., low around 40.
- Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high near 52.
- Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of showers, low around 41.
- Sunday: An 80 percent chance of showers, high near 49.
- Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m., low around 38.
- Monday: Partly sunny, high near 50.
- Monday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m., low around 38.
- Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers, mostly sunny, high near 52.
- Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, low around 40.
- Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers, high near 51.