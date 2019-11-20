Moderate to heavy rainfall for south-central Wisconsin Wednesday night and Thursday will result in rising rivers and streams, with some possibly reaching flood stage Friday and into the weekend, according to forecasters.
While the rain and temperatures possibly cracking 50 will wipe out our remaining snow, a potential big snowstorm still looms just before Thanksgiving that could cause travel headaches for millions.
AccuWeather said there could be heavy snow and winterlike travel conditions with substantial delays for a 1,200-mile stretch from eastern Colorado and northeastern New Mexico to parts of Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan as Thanksgiving travel surges next Wednesday.
Should the storm develop to its maximum intensity, blizzard conditions may unfold over part of the Upper Midwest with strong winds and low visibility.
Chicago could be in middle of the worst of the storm's wintry side or it may just avoid it. Either way, ripple-effect airline delays may increase as the large and strong storm unfold over the region as many flights connect to or originate from O'Hare International Airport.
This far out, the forecast track, strength and timing of a storm can change, AccuWeather cautioned.
The National Weather Service has a dense fog advisory in effect until noon for south-central Wisconsin, with visibility down to a quarter-mile or less, especially south and west of Madison.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for areas of dense fog between through 10 a.m., otherwise cloudy skies, a high near 44 and winds developing out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour in the morning.
The rain will begin Wednesday night and continue into Thursday, falling mainly after 10 p.m. and before noon, with possible totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch overnight and a quarter- to half-inch Thursday.
Temperatures should rise to around 47 by 5 a.m. and then 52 Thursday, with south winds gusting as high as 35 mph before turning out of the northwest Thursday afternoon.
Quiet weather will follow the rain, with the next chance for precipitation a 20% chance for rain and snow Monday night and 50% percent Tuesday, the Weather Service said.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday through Monday, and mostly cloudy Tuesday, with highs near 36, 40, 42, 44 and 42, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 26, 25, 28, 30 and 32.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts rain developing Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday early afternoon, then dry weather with plenty of sunshine, and a possible rain snow mix Tuesday.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 38 at 10:47 p.m., 4 degrees below the normal high and 32 degrees below the record high of 70 for Nov. 19, set in 1930.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 32 at 9:08 a.m., 5 degrees above the normal low and 29 degrees above the record low of 3 for Nov. 19, set in 1914.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.93 inches, 0.6 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 13.57 inches of precipitation, 6.51 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 43.16 inches of precipitation, 11.28 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 19 is 1.38 inches in 1934.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s November total stayed at 7.6 inches, 6.2 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 15.7 inches, 13.8 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 19 is 3.2 inches in 1921.