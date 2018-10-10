Madison will have to put up with one more day of rain, before much colder weather moves in on Thursday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to end by mid- to late afternoon, according to 27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans, with south to southwest winds swinging around to the west as a cold front passes through.
The low could drop to 39 Wednesday night, then the Thursday high won't be much of an improvement, topping out in the mid-40s.
Storms rumbled through Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, producing tornado warnings in several areas, but no damage was reported due to twisters, the National Weather Service said.
High winds knocked a barn down near Cobb in Iowa County, and 1.5" hail was reported near Portage, the Weather Service said.
Heavy rain this week added to river flooding potential, with flood warnings remaining in effect on the Baraboo, Rock, Fox, Crawfish, Pecatonica and Sugar rivers.
A slow, no-wake order has also been issued in Columbia County on the Wisconsin River from Portage to Lake Wisconsin.
The cold weather starting Thursday will continue all the way into next week.
Widespread frost is possible Friday and Saturday morning, with lows dropping down to the low 30s.
Borremans said Friday should be partly sunny with a high of 44, followed by sun and 50 on Saturday and partly sunny and 47 on Sunday.
There's a slight chance for showers Saturday night.
The work week should start out cold but sunny with a high of 44 on Monday, then we can expect a slight warmup on Tuesday with partly sunny skies and a high of 54.
Look for sun and 46 next Wednesday, with a possible shower early in the day.
Tuesday's high of 81 was 19 degrees above normal and 4 degrees below the record high of 85 for Oct. 9, set in 2010.
The low of 63 was 22 degrees above normal and 43 degrees above the record low of 20 for the date, set in 1964.
Only 0.06 of an inch of rain fell at the airport on Tuesday, bringing the October rainfall total up to 3.83 inches, 3.13 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on Oct. 9 was 1.10 inches in 1932.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 9.29 inches of rain, 5.46 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 45.32 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 16.67 inches above normal.