Showers and thunderstorms moving into Wisconsin Thursday should reach Madison by mid-afternoon, with rain chances continuing Friday and Saturday.
The National Weather Service said over an inch of rain is possible in Madison by Friday night.
Once the rain is over, skies should be partly sunny on Sunday and sunny the first part of next week.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Thursday night: An 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 65. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Friday: An 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 74. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Friday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 64.
- Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 76.
- Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m., low around 64.
- Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers, high near 78.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 63.
- Monday: Sunny, high near 81.
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 65.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 80.
- Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low around 62.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 78.