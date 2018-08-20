Heavy rain moving into southern Wisconsin from Illinois is expected to ramp up by late Monday afternoon, and before the rain ends, we could see up to four inches of rain, leading to possible flash flooding conditions.
The National Weather Service said the area in the flash flood watch includes Dane, Columbia, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Rock and Sauk counties in south-central Wisconsin, as well as Dodge, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties in southeast Wisconsin and Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties in east-central Wisconsin.
There are times when predictions of rain don't come true, but the Weather Service is practically guaranteeing it, saying there's a 100 percent chance of rain Monday night.
Rain should clear out on Tuesday, but more rain could come in by Friday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Monday night: A 100 percent chance of showers and storms, low around 64. Up to two inches of rain is possible.
- Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, high near 73.
- Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, becoming clear, low around 55.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high near 74.
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 56.
- Thursday: Sunny, high near 76.
- Thursday night: Mostly clear, low around 59.
- Friday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 74.
- Friday night: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 63.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 79.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 65.
- Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers, mostly sunny, high near 81.