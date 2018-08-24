More rain is coming to the Madison area, and this time it will be accompanied by heat and humidity.
The National Weather Service said there's a 70 percent chance of rain Friday night, with up to a half-inch of rain possible, then we could see a repeat on Sunday, with another half-inch of rain in the forecast.
Some storms could produce hail and locally heavy rain Friday night, so a number of high school football games moved up kickoff to late afternoon.
High temperatures are expected to be in the mid- to upper 80s on Sunday and Monday, with heat index readings in the mid- to upper 90s.
Rain chances taper off by mid week, and it could be very nice around here heading into the Labor Day weekend.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Friday night: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m., low around 63. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., then partly sunny, high near 82.
- Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., low around 67.
- Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., high near 87.
- Sunday night: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 72. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 86.
- Monday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 71.
- Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., high near 83.
- Tuesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 62.
- Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 79.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 60.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 77.