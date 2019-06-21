Showers and thunderstorms forecast for south-central Wisconsin this weekend probably won't materialize until late Saturday night.
The National Weather Service is looking at rain mainly after 4 a.m. Sunday, with showers and storms continuing throughout the day into the night and possibly into Monday.
The rain could also usher in warmer temperatures next week.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Friday afternoon: Mostly cloudy, high near 71.
- Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 57.
- Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high near 71.
- Saturday night: A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 a.m., low around 64. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Sunday: A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 77. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 67.
- Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 73.
- Monday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 63.
- Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 78.
- Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 66.
- Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers, mostly sunny, high near 80.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 67.
- Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, high near 80.