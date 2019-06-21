{{featured_button_text}}
NWS 6-21-19 afternoon
National Weather Service

Showers and thunderstorms forecast for south-central Wisconsin this weekend probably won't materialize until late Saturday night.

The National Weather Service is looking at rain mainly after 4 a.m. Sunday, with showers and storms continuing throughout the day into the night and possibly into Monday.

The rain could also usher in warmer temperatures next week.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:

  • Friday afternoon: Mostly cloudy, high near 71.
  • Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 57.
  • Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high near 71.
  • Saturday night: A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 a.m., low around 64. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
  • Sunday: A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 77. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
  • Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 67.
  • Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 73.
  • Monday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 63.
  • Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 78.
  • Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 66.
  • Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers, mostly sunny, high near 80.
  • Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 67.
  • Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, high near 80. 

Freebies!

Subscribe to our Contests & Promotions email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

More video from this section

0
0
0
0
0

Tags