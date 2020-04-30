Rain gone, gusty winds moving out, nice weather taking over for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
The rain has moved out, the gusty winds are headed out, and mostly quiet weather is taking over for southern Wisconsin, with highs in the 70s for the weekend, according to forecasters.
The heaviest rain on Wednesday fell south and east of the Madison area, with the Root River in Racine and southern Milwaukee counties reaching or remaining in minor flood stage Thursday, and the Lower Fox River in Kenosha County remaining above flood stage through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
The left lane of northbound Interstate 39 at mile marker 183 in Rock County was closed due to flooding from 4:23 p.m. Wednesday to 4:03 a.m. Thursday, the state Department of Transportation reported.
Strong north winds will continue Thursday morning, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour, before diminishing in the afternoon.
The strong winds combined with high waves over the shore areas of Lake Michigan will cause localized shoreline flooding and possible erosion, prompting a lakeshore flood advisory until 1 p.m.
In Madison on Thursday, look for sunny skies, a high near 62 and north winds at 20 to 25 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 39, Friday’s forecast features a 10% chance for showers after 5 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 66 and calm wind becoming southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning.
Overnight Friday into Saturday, there’s a 20% chance for showers before 8 p.m. as the low falls to around 49.
It should be partly sunny on Saturday, with a high near 73 and south winds around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 51, Sunday’s forecast features a 20% for showers after 8 a.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 70 and north winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and thunderstorms are 20% Sunday night and Monday, 40% Monday night, 50% Tuesday, 30% Tuesday night, and 20% Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 60, 58 and 57, and lows Sunday night through Tuesday night around 43, 41 and 42.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts possible light rain Friday evening and night, a possible few sprinkles Saturday, and a possible few showers Tuesday and again Wednesday.
Tsaparis said high for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 62, 67, 72, 67, 56, 54 and 58, and overnight lows around 39, 48, 48, 41, 39 and 40.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 52 at 6:27 p.m., 11 degrees below the normal high and 35 degrees below the record high of 87 for April 29, set in 1952.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 46 at 9:14 a.m., 5 degrees above the normal low and 24 degrees above the record low of 22 for April 29, set in 1977.
Officially, 0.35 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 2.04 inches, 1.24 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 5.51 inches, 0.03 inches above normal. The 2020 total rose to 8.19 inches, 0.03 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 29 is 1.74 inches in 1984.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s April total stayed at 0.2 inches, 2.4 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 3 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 29 is 1 inch in 1996.
