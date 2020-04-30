Rain gone, gusty winds moving out, nice weather taking over for southern Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The rain has moved out, the gusty winds are headed out, and mostly quiet weather is taking over for southern Wisconsin, with highs in the 70s for the weekend, according to forecasters.

The heaviest rain on Wednesday fell south and east of the Madison area, with the Root River in Racine and southern Milwaukee counties reaching or remaining in minor flood stage Thursday, and the Lower Fox River in Kenosha County remaining above flood stage through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The left lane of northbound Interstate 39 at mile marker 183 in Rock County was closed due to flooding from 4:23 p.m. Wednesday to 4:03 a.m. Thursday, the state Department of Transportation reported.

Strong north winds will continue Thursday morning, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour, before diminishing in the afternoon.

The strong winds combined with high waves over the shore areas of Lake Michigan will cause localized shoreline flooding and possible erosion, prompting a lakeshore flood advisory until 1 p.m.

In Madison on Thursday, look for sunny skies, a high near 62 and north winds at 20 to 25 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph, the Weather Service said.

