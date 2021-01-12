Rain, freezing rain, snow could hit southern Wisconsin starting Thursday

Next 12 Hours
A storm system could bring rain, freezing rain and snow to southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday, but won’t deliver significant accumulations as it ushers in colder weather for the weekend, according to forecasters.
The area saw more freezing fog on Tuesday morning that left a wintry landscape, but the fog was burning off during the morning, leaving skies turning increasingly cloudy, with a high near 33 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 25, Wednesday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 29, the storm moves in with a 50% chance for snow and freezing rain before 11 a.m., rain between 11 a.m. and noon, then rain and snow after noon on Thursday; a 50% chance for snow Thursday night; a 40% chance for snow, mainly before noon on Friday; and a 20% chance for snow before midnight Friday night.
The Weather Service forecasts quite weather after the storm through Monday.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday through Sunday, and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 36, 31, 27, 23 and 26, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 26, 20, 15 and 14.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a light mix developing Thursday afternoon, possible light snow Thursday night, possible scattered snow showers Friday, possible light snow Friday night, possible flurries Saturday morning, and a possible few flurries Monday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 34, 38, 36, 30, 24, 23 and 25, and overnight lows around 24, 26, 25, 18, 14 and 13.
Monday’s high in Madison was 31 at 4:32 p.m., 5 degrees above the normal high and 22 degrees below the record high of 53 for Jan. 11, set in 1880 and 2012.
Monday’s low in Madison was 18 at 12:10 a.m., 7 degrees above the normal low and 46 degrees above the record low of 28 below for Jan. 11, set in 1979.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s January and 2021 total at 0.04 inches, 0.41 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.17 inches, 1.02 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 11 is 0.75 inches, set in 1890.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s January and 2021 snow total stayed at 1.1 inches, 3.4 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 14.6 inches, 3.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 16.9 inches, 5.2 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 11 is 6.5 inches, set in 1991.
Madison’s official snow depth is 6 inches.
Photos: Recalling Madison's snowiest-ever winter in 2007-08