Rain, freezing rain, snow could hit southern Wisconsin starting Thursday

A storm system could bring rain, freezing rain and snow to southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday, but won’t deliver significant accumulations as it ushers in colder weather for the weekend, according to forecasters.

The area saw more freezing fog on Tuesday morning that left a wintry landscape, but the fog was burning off during the morning, leaving skies turning increasingly cloudy, with a high near 33 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 25, Wednesday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 29, the storm moves in with a 50% chance for snow and freezing rain before 11 a.m., rain between 11 a.m. and noon, then rain and snow after noon on Thursday; a 50% chance for snow Thursday night; a 40% chance for snow, mainly before noon on Friday; and a 20% chance for snow before midnight Friday night.

The Weather Service forecasts quite weather after the storm through Monday.

Skies over Madison should be cloudy Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday through Sunday, and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 36, 31, 27, 23 and 26, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 26, 20, 15 and 14.