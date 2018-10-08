This week will have a decided split in the type of weather in Madison, with warm and rainy conditions through Wednesday, then cold and a chance of snow the last half of the week.
The National Weather Service give the Madison area a 100 percent chance of showers and storms Monday with a high near 75. Rain tapers off Monday night but returns on Tuesday with a high near 76.
There is a chance for very strong winds gusting up to 50 mph in thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening, mostly along and northwest of a line from Lone Rock to Green Lake, according to a hazardous weather outlook from the Weather Service.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown is looking at a low of 66 overnight, which would be one degree shy of the all time warmest low temperature in Madison for Oct. 9.
The heaviest period of rain is expected to be Tuesday night and Wednesday, with the Weather Service saying there's a chance for localized flash flooding for areas west of Madison.
Up to 1.5 inches of rain could fall in the Madison area Tuesday night into Wednesday, with the high of 69 the last we'll see of above normal temperatures for awhile.
Brown said it should be partly sunny and much cooler on Thursday with a high of 49.
He has a rain/snow mix in the forecast Friday morning and possibly again Friday night, with the high only reaching 45.
Saturday should be chilly by nice with mostly sunny skies and a high of 49.
There's a chance for showers Sunday with the high around 50, then it should be mostly sunny and 49 next Monday.
The high of 52 on Sunday was 11 degrees below normal and 33 degrees below the record high of 85 for Oct. 7, set in 1997 and tied in 2007.
The low of 49 was 8 degrees above normal and 26 degrees above the record low of 23 for the date, set in 2001.
Two-thirds of an inch (0.65) of rain fell at the airport, bringing the October rainfall total up to 3.66 inches, 3.11 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on Oct. 7 was 1.56 inches in 1882.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 9.12 inches of rain, 5.44 inches above normal.
Since Jan.1, Madison has received 45.15 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 16.65 inches above normal.