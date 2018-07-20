Rain could dampen weekend activities in Madison, with showers and thunderstorms expected through Saturday night, before the sun comes back to start the work week.
Forecasters said the rain won't be constant but will fall intermittently Friday through Saturday night, with the heaviest rainfall expected on Friday.
The National Weather Service puts rain chances in the Madison area at 80 percent Friday, 70 percent Friday night, 50 percent Saturday and Saturday night, and 20 percent Sunday.
High temperatures are only expected to reach the low to mid-70s Friday and Saturday, then near 80 on Sunday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said sunshine and warmer temperatures come in on Monday, with highs in the low 80s through Wednesday.
There's a slight chance for showers and storms on Wednesday.
Thursday and next Friday should be pleasant, with sun and highs in the upper 70s both days.
Thursday's high of 78 was 4 degrees below normal and 19 degrees below the record high of 97 for July 19, set in 1964.
The low of 57 was 4 degrees below normal and 8 degrees above the record low of 49 for the date, set in 1929 and tied in 2003.
Rain totaled 0.31 inches at the airport before midnight, bringing the July rainfall total up to 1.91 inches, 0.73 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on July 19 was 3.65 inches in 1950.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 7.58 inches of rain, 0.40 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 24.42 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 5.41 inches above normal.