Following a very comfortable spring day in Madison, chances are pretty good we see rain overnight, possibly mixed with snow by Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service said we should see a warm up starting Friday, with high temperatures reaching the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

The day-to-day outlook in Madison:

Wednesday night: A 50% chance of rain, mainly after midnight, low around 35.

Thursday: A 60% chance of precipitation, rain likely before 8 a.m., then rain and snow to 10 a.m., then rain, high near 42. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday night: A 40% chance of rain, low around 35.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high near 54.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 39.

Saturday: Partly sunny, high near 63.

Saturday night: A 40% chance of rain after 1 a.m., low around 47.

Sunday: A 50% chance of rain, high near 62.

Sunday night: A 30% chance of rain, low around 43.

Monday: A 30% chance of rain, high near 56.

Monday night: A 20% chance of rain, low around 35.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of rain, high near 49.