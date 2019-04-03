Following a very comfortable spring day in Madison, chances are pretty good we see rain overnight, possibly mixed with snow by Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service said we should see a warm up starting Friday, with high temperatures reaching the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.
The day-to-day outlook in Madison:
- Wednesday night: A 50% chance of rain, mainly after midnight, low around 35.
- Thursday: A 60% chance of precipitation, rain likely before 8 a.m., then rain and snow to 10 a.m., then rain, high near 42. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
- Thursday night: A 40% chance of rain, low around 35.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy, high near 54.
- Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 39.
- Saturday: Partly sunny, high near 63.
- Saturday night: A 40% chance of rain after 1 a.m., low around 47.
- Sunday: A 50% chance of rain, high near 62.
- Sunday night: A 30% chance of rain, low around 43.
- Monday: A 30% chance of rain, high near 56.
- Monday night: A 20% chance of rain, low around 35.
- Tuesday: A 20% chance of rain, high near 49.