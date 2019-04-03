NWS 4-3-19 afternoon
National Weather Service

Following a very comfortable spring day in Madison, chances are pretty good we see rain overnight, possibly mixed with snow by Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service said we should see a warm up starting Friday, with high temperatures reaching the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

The day-to-day outlook in Madison:

  • Wednesday night: A 50% chance of rain, mainly after midnight, low around 35.
  • Thursday: A 60% chance of precipitation, rain likely before 8 a.m., then rain and snow to 10 a.m., then rain, high near 42. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
  • Thursday night: A 40% chance of rain, low around 35.
  • Friday: Mostly cloudy, high near 54.
  • Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 39.
  • Saturday: Partly sunny, high near 63.
  • Saturday night: A 40% chance of rain after 1 a.m., low around 47.
  • Sunday: A 50% chance of rain, high near 62.
  • Sunday night: A 30% chance of rain, low around 43.
  • Monday: A 30% chance of rain, high near 56.
  • Monday night: A 20% chance of rain, low around 35.
  • Tuesday: A 20% chance of rain, high near 49.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.