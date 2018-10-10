Rainy weather for seemingly the past two months will be ending in Madison, but the rain is being replaced by cold.
Not bone-chilling January cold, but cold enough to make frost this weekend.
The National Weather Service said high temperatures starting Thursday will only get to the mid- to upper 40s and maybe 50, all the way to Tuesday.
Rain chances are limited, but we could see widespread frost Friday morning and Saturday morning.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Wednesday afternoon: An 80 percent chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 4 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m., high near 69. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more during storms.
- Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of scattered showers, mainly before 7 p.m., low around 41. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 46. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 34.
- Friday: Widespread frost before 9 a.m., partly sunny, high near 45.
- Friday night: Widespread frost mainly after 1 a.m., low around 33.
- Saturday: Widespread frost mainly before 9 a.m., sunny, high near 50.
- Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 8 p.m., low around 39.
- Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m., high near 48.
- Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 36.
- Monday: Partly sunny, high near 45.
- Monday night: Areas of frost, low around 35.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 51.