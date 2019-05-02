We only have one more day of rain in south-central Wisconsin, before the weather turns quite nice for the weekend.

Forecasters are looking at scattered showers Thursday, mostly before noon, and areas of fog before 10 a.m., with a high of 56.

We could see patchy fog once again early Friday morning up to about 9 a.m., then partly sunny skies and a high of 60.

Saturday looks like the best day to do any outside activities, with sunshine and a high of 67.

Sunday should be warmer at 70 under partly sunny skies, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Showers and storms stay in the forecast Sunday night and again on Monday, with Monday's high topping out at 66.

The best chance for showers and storms comes Monday night, continuing into Tuesday, with a high of 64.

We could see more rain Tuesday night, then rain chances lessen on Wednesday, with a high of 57.

Wednesday's high of 51 in Madison was 13 degrees below normal and 42 degrees below the record high of 93 for May 1, set in 1952.

The low of 41 was normal and 22 degrees above the record low of 19 for the date, set in 1978.

Light showers added up to 0.28 of an inch of precipitation at the airport. The record precipitation (rain plus melted snow) total on May 1 was 1.30 inches in 1896.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 4.42 inches of precipitation, 1.29 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 9.92 inches of precipitation, 1.53 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at 5.7 inches for spring, 3.9 inches below normal, and 57.2 inches for the snow season, 6.5 inches above normal.

The record snowfall on May 1 was 0.4 inches in 1909.