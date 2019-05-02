The April showers that stretched into May should finally be coming to an end, making way for a sunny weekend in Madison.
The National Weather Service said we could see an isolated shower Thursday evening but that's about all the rain we'll see until later in the day on Sunday.
The day-to-day outlook for Madison:
- Thursday afternoon: A 20% chance of showers, high near 56.
- Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers, patchy fog before 10 p.m. and after 3 a.m., low around 42.
- Friday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., mostly cloudy, high near 60.
- Friday night: Cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy, low around 40.
- Saturday: Sunny, high near 67.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 46.
- Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., high near 70.
- Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 47.
- Monday: A 40% chance of showers, high near 66.
- Monday night: A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 52.
- Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 64.
- Tuesday night: A 40% chance of showers, low around 48.
- Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers, high near 57.