It probably won't be enough to break out snow shovels, but there's a 50-50 chance Madison could see snow by late Thursday night.

Rain was ending early Tuesday afternoon, giving voters a chance to get to the polls in dry weather later in the day. Polls close at 8 p.m.

High temperatures will be dropping to the 30s this weekend.

The day-to-day outlook:

  • Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 35. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
  • Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high near 41. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
  • Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 28.
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 40.
  • Thursday night: A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight, low around 28.
  • Friday: A 30 percent chance of snow, high near 35.
  • Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 21.
  • Saturday: Increasing clouds, high near 36.
  • Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight, low around 27.
  • Sunday: Partly sunny, high near 40.
  • Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 25.
  • Monday: Partly sunny, high near 36.

