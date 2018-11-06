It probably won't be enough to break out snow shovels, but there's a 50-50 chance Madison could see snow by late Thursday night.
Rain was ending early Tuesday afternoon, giving voters a chance to get to the polls in dry weather later in the day. Polls close at 8 p.m.
High temperatures will be dropping to the 30s this weekend.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 35. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high near 41. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 28.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 40.
- Thursday night: A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight, low around 28.
- Friday: A 30 percent chance of snow, high near 35.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 21.
- Saturday: Increasing clouds, high near 36.
- Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight, low around 27.
- Sunday: Partly sunny, high near 40.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 25.
- Monday: Partly sunny, high near 36.