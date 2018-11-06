Early voters needed umbrellas to go to the polls in south-central Wisconsin on Election Day Tuesday, but those waiting until the afternoon or evening should be able to go to the polls in dry conditions.
Forecasters said rain should end by midday, with the high reaching 46 and winds gusting up to 30 mph later in the day.
Strong winds are expected Tuesday night and Wednesday, with much colder temperatures moving in.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said highs will gradually drop as the week goes on, with highs of 39 on Wednesday, 38 on Thursday, 33 on Friday and 33 on Saturday.
The National Weather Service said Wednesday should be mostly cloudy but sun will return on Thursday, before snow Thursday night.
No accumulation amounts are in the forecast, but there's a 50 percent chance of snow late Thursday night into Friday, and a 30 percent chance Friday night.
Saturday should be sunny with a slight chance of snow at night.
The chilly days continue Sunday into next week, with highs of 38 on Sunday, 35 on Monday and 35 next Tuesday, under mostly to partly sunny skies each day.
Monday's high of 50 was normal and 21 degrees below the record high of 71 for Nov. 5, set in 1924 and tied in 2008.
The low of 40 was 7 degrees above normal and 40 degrees above the record low of 0 for the date, set in 1951.
Rain before midnight totaled 0.39 inches at the airport, bringing the November precipitation (rain and melted snow) up to 1.15 inches, 0.74 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Nov. 6 was 1.14 inches in 2005.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has seen 11.97 inches of precipitation, 6.03 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has seen 48.00 inches of precipitation, 17.24 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Nov. 5 was 2.3 inches in 1990.