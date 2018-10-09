Residents living in communities where rivers have flooded earlier this year in southern Wisconsin should be watching for rising waters and more flooding.
The National Weather Service has flood warnings out from Kenosha County to Buffalo County, because rivers that are above flood stage now will continue to be elevated through the week.
Flood watches have also been issued for streams not currently at flood stage, because of the 1 to 2 inches of rain that could fall the next two days.
After the rain, conditions will be decidedly different, with below normal temperatures and the likelihood of frost.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Tuesday afternoon: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m., high near 77.
- Tuesday night: A 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 67. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Wednesday: A 100 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 68. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.
- Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 41. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 46. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Thursday night: Mostly clear, low around 34.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 45.
- Friday night: Areas of frost after 2 a.m., low around 35.
- Saturday: Areas of frost before 8 a.m., high near 51.
- Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers, low around 42.
- Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers, high near 50.
- Sunday night: A 50 percent chance of showers, low around 38.
- Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers, high near 48.